Top Stories
Celebrities React to Adam West's Death - Read the Tweets

Celebrities React to Adam West's Death - Read the Tweets

Jennifer Lawrence's Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Jennifer Lawrence's Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Jessica Chastain Is Married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo!

Jessica Chastain Is Married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo!

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 9:33 am

Jesse Williams' New App Brings 'Black Perspective' to Emojis

Jesse Williams' New App Brings 'Black Perspective' to Emojis

Jesse Williams has a passion project in his app.

The 35-year-old Grey’s Anatomy actor recently opened up about @ebrojiapp, which is geared toward African Americans and allows communication through emojis, stickers, and GIFs across several social platforms.

“So much of everything we consume is centered around whiteness, and then, maybe they’ll have to fill a quota and splash in some so-called diversity and inclusion,” Jesse told the Washington Post‘s “Cape Up” podcast. “It’s starting from a different perspective, a black perspective. We’re gonna include ourselves.”

Pictured: Jesse attends Opening Ceremony‘s Fall 2017 runway show “A Modern Western” with Jason Segel, Ashley Graham, Ashton Sanders, and more this weekend in Los Angeles.

Just Jared on Facebook
jesse williams opening ceremony event 01
jesse williams opening ceremony event 02
jesse williams opening ceremony event 03
jesse williams opening ceremony event 04
jesse williams opening ceremony event 05
jesse williams opening ceremony event 06
jesse williams opening ceremony event 07
jesse williams opening ceremony event 08
jesse williams opening ceremony event 09
jesse williams opening ceremony event 10
jesse williams opening ceremony event 11
jesse williams opening ceremony event 12
jesse williams opening ceremony event 13
jesse williams opening ceremony event 14
jesse williams opening ceremony event 15
jesse williams opening ceremony event 16
jesse williams opening ceremony event 17
jesse williams opening ceremony event 18
jesse williams opening ceremony event 19
jesse williams opening ceremony event 20

Photos: Benjamin Askinas
Posted to: Ashley Graham, Ashton Sanders, Jason Segal, Jesse Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Entourage star Kevin Dillon finalizes nasty divorce - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Charlie Puth are working on new music together - Just Jared Jr
  • Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville's accusations about LeAnn Rimes - Wetpaint
  • Debby Ryan has a new show headed to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Oprah and Janet Jackson are not working on a new movie together - Gossip Cop