Jesse Williams' New App Brings 'Black Perspective' to Emojis

Jesse Williams has a passion project in his app.

The 35-year-old Grey’s Anatomy actor recently opened up about @ebrojiapp, which is geared toward African Americans and allows communication through emojis, stickers, and GIFs across several social platforms.

“So much of everything we consume is centered around whiteness, and then, maybe they’ll have to fill a quota and splash in some so-called diversity and inclusion,” Jesse told the Washington Post‘s “Cape Up” podcast. “It’s starting from a different perspective, a black perspective. We’re gonna include ourselves.”

Pictured: Jesse attends Opening Ceremony‘s Fall 2017 runway show “A Modern Western” with Jason Segel, Ashley Graham, Ashton Sanders, and more this weekend in Los Angeles.