Top Stories
Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Exes' Bedroom Skills!

Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Exes' Bedroom Skills!

'Bachelor in Paradise' Suspends Productions Over Allegations of Misconduct

'Bachelor in Paradise' Suspends Productions Over Allegations of Misconduct

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 10:35 pm

Josh Gad & David Oyelowo Present at Tonys 2017!

Josh Gad & David Oyelowo Present at Tonys 2017!

Josh Gad and David Oyelowo both presented on stage during the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City.

The Tony Awards are celebrating the best of Broadway in the Big Apple, and tons of celebrities are in attendance at the big show. It’s just about wrapping up on CBS – but tune in right now to catch the last bit of action.

In the meantime, if you’re in the New York City area, catch a Broadway show if you can!
Just Jared on Facebook
josh gad david oyelowo tonys 2017 01
josh gad david oyelowo tonys 2017 02
josh gad david oyelowo tonys 2017 03
josh gad david oyelowo tonys 2017 04
josh gad david oyelowo tonys 2017 05
josh gad david oyelowo tonys 2017 06
josh gad david oyelowo tonys 2017 07
josh gad david oyelowo tonys 2017 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Tony Awards, David Oyelowo, Josh Gad, Tony Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Entourage star Kevin Dillon finalizes nasty divorce - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Charlie Puth are working on new music together - Just Jared Jr
  • Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville's accusations about LeAnn Rimes - Wetpaint
  • Debby Ryan has a new show headed to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Oprah and Janet Jackson are not working on a new movie together - Gossip Cop