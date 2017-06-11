Josh Gad & David Oyelowo Present at Tonys 2017!

Josh Gad and David Oyelowo both presented on stage during the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City.

The Tony Awards are celebrating the best of Broadway in the Big Apple, and tons of celebrities are in attendance at the big show. It’s just about wrapping up on CBS – but tune in right now to catch the last bit of action.

In the meantime, if you’re in the New York City area, catch a Broadway show if you can!