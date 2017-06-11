Josh Groban & Denee Benton Represent 'Great Comet' at Tony Awards 2017!

Top Stories
Sun, 11 June 2017 at 9:39 pm

Josh Groban and Denee Benton hit the red carpet at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City

The actors star in the new musical Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 and they’re both nominated for their work!

They were joined at the show by their nominated co-star Lucas Steele and composer Dave Malloy.

The musical led the nominations this year with 12, including Best Musical.

FYI: Denee is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress and Fred Leighton jewelry.

15+ pictures inside of Josh Groban and Denee Benton on the red carpet…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Tony Awards, Dave Malloy, Denee Benton, Josh Groban, Lucas Steele, Tony Awards

