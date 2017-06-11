Top Stories
Celebrities React to Adam West's Death - Read the Tweets

Jennifer Lawrence's Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Jessica Chastain Is Married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo!

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 5:30 am

Kevin Hart Promotes His New Book in Miami

Kevin Hart Promotes His New Book in Miami

Kevin Hart poses with his new book “I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons” on Friday afternoon (June 9) at a book store in Miami, Florida.

The 37-year-old actor spent the afternoon hanging out with fans where he signed copies of his book as well as took pictures with them.

Earlier that morning, Kevin took to Instagram to share a video of his insane workout.

Check it out below!

Song felt appropriate for my level of hustle!!!!! No days off…. #MoveWithHart #HustleHart #healthiswealth

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

