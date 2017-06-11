Kevin Hart Promotes His New Book in Miami

Kevin Hart poses with his new book “I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons” on Friday afternoon (June 9) at a book store in Miami, Florida.

The 37-year-old actor spent the afternoon hanging out with fans where he signed copies of his book as well as took pictures with them.

Earlier that morning, Kevin took to Instagram to share a video of his insane workout.

Song felt appropriate for my level of hustle!!!!! No days off…. #MoveWithHart #HustleHart #healthiswealth A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jun 9, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

