Kevin Spacey Spoofs the Best Musical Noms in Tony Awards 2017 Opening Number! (Video)

Kevin Spacey is dressed like the title character in Dear Evan Hansen for the opening number at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City

The former Tony-winning actor is hosting the show and he spoofed all of the Best Musical nominees and there were so many costume changes in the 10-minute number!

The shows that Kevin spoofed included Dear Evan Hansen, Groundhog Day, Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, Come From Away, and Sunset Boulevard.

Kevin also joked about how he was an odd choice for the host and had stars like Stephen Colbert and Whoopi Goldberg join him on stage. He seems like the perfect choice for host to us after that number!

