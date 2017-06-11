Khloe Kardashian Explores Possibility of Being Surrogate For Kim on Tonight's 'Keeping Up' Finale

Will you be tuning into the drama-filled Keeping Up With the Kardashians finale later tonight?

In the episode, Khloe Kardashian explores the possibility of becoming Kim‘s surrogate, but receives some shocking news about her own fertility in the process.

Meanwhile, the sisters pressure Kourtney to step her flirting game up, and Rob threatens to bail on his 30th birthday.

“It’s all about the unknown in this family right now, guys,” Khloe says in the promo below.

The KUWTK season 13 finale airs TONIGHT, June 11 @ 9/8c on E!



Keeping Up With the Kardashians Finale Promo