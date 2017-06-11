Leonardo DiCaprio is 'Really Funny' According to Jared Leto

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of Jared Leto‘s few good friends.

The 42-year-old actor is really funny, according to the fellow Oscar winner.

“I don’t have many friends so I do enjoy spending time with the few that I have,” Jared told ES magazine. “[Leo]‘s really funny. I’ve known him for a very long time. But he’s usually busy. There are people I’m really enamoured with but it’s hard to find time to spend with them.”

Pictured below: Leo wears a hood while heading out of the Hollywood Bowl with family on Saturday (June 10) in Hollywood.