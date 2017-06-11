Top Stories
Amber Rose Responds to Instagram Deleting Fiery Photo

Jennifer Lawrence's Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Celebrities React to Adam West's Death - Read the Tweets

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 1:07 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio is 'Really Funny' According to Jared Leto

Leonardo DiCaprio is 'Really Funny' According to Jared Leto

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of Jared Leto‘s few good friends.

The 42-year-old actor is really funny, according to the fellow Oscar winner.

“I don’t have many friends so I do enjoy spending time with the few that I have,” Jared told ES magazine. “[Leo]‘s really funny. I’ve known him for a very long time. But he’s usually busy. There are people I’m really enamoured with but it’s hard to find time to spend with them.”

Pictured below: Leo wears a hood while heading out of the Hollywood Bowl with family on Saturday (June 10) in Hollywood.

leonardo dicaprio hood hollywood bowl 01
leonardo dicaprio hood hollywood bowl 02
leonardo dicaprio hood hollywood bowl 03

Photos: BACKGRID USA
Posted to: Jared Leto, Leonardo DiCaprio

