Meghan Markle Makes First Public Appearance Since Pippa Middleton's Wedding!

Meghan Markle is making her first public appearance since going to Pippa Middleton‘s wedding last month as her boyfriend Prince Harry‘s date!

The 35-year-old actress joined her Suits co-stars Gina Torres, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, and Gabriel Macht at the ATX Television Festival on Sunday (June 11) in Austin, Tex. The cast did a live reading of the pilot of the show as they approach their 100th episode.

At the event, Meghan described how the whole cast became so much closer over the years.

“We were in a group email the other day and I was saying we’d all lived in the same corporate housing so on top of working together we were living together which makes a whole different dynamic, I think. We just became this whole family right out the gate,” Meghan said.

Suits returns for Season 7 on Wednesday, July 12 at 9/8c.

FYI: Meghan is wearing a Club Monaco dress and Stuart Weitzman heels.