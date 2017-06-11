Miley Cyrus Hosts Vegan BBQ at iHeartSummer '17 (Video)

Miley Cyrus hosted an epic vegan BBQ during the iHeart Summer ’17 Weekend!

The 24-year-old “Malibu” singer rocked a white apron and sampled vegan sausages at the event hosted by AT&T at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on Saturday (June 10) in Miami, Fla.

Later that night, Miley and her sister Noah Cyrus took the stage to perform their respective hits “Malibu” and “I’m Stuck.” The performance involved water guns, colorful balloons, synchronized dancing, flowers, and more.

Miley even snapped this pic while posing on an inflatable swan because, why not.

That same day, their dad Billy Ray Cyrus played in the 2017 City of Hope Celebrity Softball Game at First Tennessee Park in Nashville, Tenn. He was joined by their sister Brandi Cyrus as well as Kellie Pickler, Trent Harmon, Lauren Alaina, and Danielle Bradbery.

“Sooooooooo sad I missed watching my dad @billyraycyrus play!” Miley wrote on Instagram. “Go dad! Rooting you on from Miami #IHeartSummer17 we are an @iheartradio family! See you tonight @noahcyrus !!!! ❤️”

Watch Miley share a sausage with a fan at the BBQ below!

Mini Vegan Pizzazzzzz 🍕🍕🍕 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 11, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

#Malibu dancin during #ImStuck @noahcyrus ! Thank you @iheartradio for havin us I wanna do moooore shows together Noie! 🌊💙 🌊💙🌊💙🌊💙🌊💙 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 11, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Always fun and ridiculous w @iheartradio ! 🐳🐬🐟🐠 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 11, 2017 at 12:18am PDT

Yaaaaas! Get em @noahcyrus ! NC17!!!!! Water not bullets! Always! #Malibu #ImStuck !!!! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 10, 2017 at 7:53pm PDT