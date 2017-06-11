Model Brandon Lee Hangs With Mom Pamela Anderson After 21st Birthday in Vegas

Brandon Thomas Lee hung out with his mom Pamela Anderson this weekend.

The 21-year-old model looked sharp in tinted glasses while walking the red carpet with Pamela at Sea Shepherd’s 40th Anniversary Gala for the Oceans at Montage Beverly Hills on Saturday (June 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Brandon just celebrated his 21st birthday this week and celebrated with friends in Las Vegas.

“We made it through the Weekend. Great way to wrap up my Bday. Thank you @palms and @cywaits for the hospitality,” he captioned an Instagram photo, which you can see below.