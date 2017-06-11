Top Stories
Amber Rose Responds to Instagram Deleting Fiery Photo

Amber Rose Responds to Instagram Deleting Fiery Photo

Jennifer Lawrence's Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Jennifer Lawrence's Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Celebrities React to Adam West's Death - Read the Tweets

Celebrities React to Adam West's Death - Read the Tweets

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 12:43 pm

Nicole Kidman Presents Trophy at French Open 2017

Nicole Kidman Presents Trophy at French Open 2017

Nicole Kidman is all smiles at the 2017 French Open!

The 49-year-old Lion star presented the Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy at Roland Garros on Sunday (June 11) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman

Nicole looked super stylish while waving to fans in the crowd after flying in from the United States that weekend.

Earlier in the week, she stepped out in a lace ensemble while supporting hubby Keith Urban at the 2017 CMT Music Awards held at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn.
Just Jared on Facebook
nicole kidman 2017 french open 01
nicole kidman 2017 french open 02
nicole kidman 2017 french open 03
nicole kidman 2017 french open 04
nicole kidman 2017 french open 05

Photos: BACKGRID USA
Posted to: Nicole Kidman, Sports

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Entourage star Kevin Dillon finalizes nasty divorce - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Charlie Puth are working on new music together - Just Jared Jr
  • Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville's accusations about LeAnn Rimes - Wetpaint
  • Debby Ryan has a new show headed to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Oprah and Janet Jackson are not working on a new movie together - Gossip Cop