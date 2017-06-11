Nicole Kidman Presents Trophy at French Open 2017

Nicole Kidman is all smiles at the 2017 French Open!

The 49-year-old Lion star presented the Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy at Roland Garros on Sunday (June 11) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman

Nicole looked super stylish while waving to fans in the crowd after flying in from the United States that weekend.

Earlier in the week, she stepped out in a lace ensemble while supporting hubby Keith Urban at the 2017 CMT Music Awards held at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn.