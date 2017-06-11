Nominees Laura Linney, Cynthia Nixon, & Sally Field Arrive for Tony Awards 2017!

Laura Linney, Cynthia Nixon and Sally Field are all nominated this evening at the 2017 Tony Awards!

The show is being held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City. Cynthia just won the Best Actress in a Play Award for The Little Foxes! Laura is also nominated for The Little Foxes, and Sally is up for her work in The Glass Menagerie.

Best of luck to all of the nominees this evening!

Tune into CBS right now to catch the Tony Awards!