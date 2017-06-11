Top Stories
Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Exes' Bedroom Skills!

Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Exes' Bedroom Skills!

'Bachelor in Paradise' Suspends Productions Over Allegations of Misconduct

'Bachelor in Paradise' Suspends Productions Over Allegations of Misconduct

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 8:50 pm

Nominees Laura Linney, Cynthia Nixon, & Sally Field Arrive for Tony Awards 2017!

Nominees Laura Linney, Cynthia Nixon, & Sally Field Arrive for Tony Awards 2017!

Laura Linney, Cynthia Nixon and Sally Field are all nominated this evening at the 2017 Tony Awards!

The show is being held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City. Cynthia just won the Best Actress in a Play Award for The Little Foxes! Laura is also nominated for The Little Foxes, and Sally is up for her work in The Glass Menagerie.

Best of luck to all of the nominees this evening!

Tune into CBS right now to catch the Tony Awards!
Just Jared on Facebook
laura linney cynthia nixon sally field tony awards 2017 01
laura linney cynthia nixon sally field tony awards 2017 02
laura linney cynthia nixon sally field tony awards 2017 03
laura linney cynthia nixon sally field tony awards 2017 04
laura linney cynthia nixon sally field tony awards 2017 05
laura linney cynthia nixon sally field tony awards 2017 06
laura linney cynthia nixon sally field tony awards 2017 07
laura linney cynthia nixon sally field tony awards 2017 08
laura linney cynthia nixon sally field tony awards 2017 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Tony Awards, Cynthia Nixon, Laura Linney, Sally Field, Tony Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Entourage star Kevin Dillon finalizes nasty divorce - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Charlie Puth are working on new music together - Just Jared Jr
  • Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville's accusations about LeAnn Rimes - Wetpaint
  • Debby Ryan has a new show headed to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Oprah and Janet Jackson are not working on a new movie together - Gossip Cop