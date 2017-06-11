Sun, 11 June 2017 at 7:55 pm
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Make a Stylish Arrival to Tony Awards 2017
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are one hot couple!
The pair arrived in style at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Wilde
Olivia will be taking the stage later tonight to present an award. Best of luck to all of the nominees this evening!
Tune into the Tony Awards, hosted by Kevin Spacey, airing tonight on CBS! Just Jared will also be live blogging the show, so stay tuned.
FYI: Olivia is wearing Michael Kors Collection.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: 2017 Tony Awards, Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde, Tony Awards
Sponsored Links by ZergNet