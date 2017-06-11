Top Stories
Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Exes' Bedroom Skills!

Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Exes' Bedroom Skills!

'Bachelor in Paradise' Suspends Productions Over Allegations of Misconduct

'Bachelor in Paradise' Suspends Productions Over Allegations of Misconduct

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 7:55 pm

Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Make a Stylish Arrival to Tony Awards 2017

Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Make a Stylish Arrival to Tony Awards 2017

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are one hot couple!

The pair arrived in style at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Wilde

Olivia will be taking the stage later tonight to present an award. Best of luck to all of the nominees this evening!

Tune into the Tony Awards, hosted by Kevin Spacey, airing tonight on CBS! Just Jared will also be live blogging the show, so stay tuned.

FYI: Olivia is wearing Michael Kors Collection.
Just Jared on Facebook
olivia wilde jason sudeikis tony awards 2017 01
olivia wilde jason sudeikis tony awards 2017 02
olivia wilde jason sudeikis tony awards 2017 03
olivia wilde jason sudeikis tony awards 2017 04
olivia wilde jason sudeikis tony awards 2017 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Tony Awards, Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde, Tony Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Entourage star Kevin Dillon finalizes nasty divorce - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Charlie Puth are working on new music together - Just Jared Jr
  • Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville's accusations about LeAnn Rimes - Wetpaint
  • Debby Ryan has a new show headed to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Oprah and Janet Jackson are not working on a new movie together - Gossip Cop