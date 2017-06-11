Top Stories
Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Exes' Bedroom Skills!

'Bachelor in Paradise' Suspends Productions Over Allegations of Misconduct

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 7:21 pm

Orlando Bloom & Taye Diggs Are So Suave at Tony Awards 2017

The 2017 Tony Awards are tonight and two actors familiar with the Broadway stage have arrived: Orlando Bloom and Taye Diggs!

Orlando starred in Romeo & Juliet back in 2013 and Taye, who was joined by his girlfriend Amanza Smith Brown, has performed in a handful of shows on the Great White Way including Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Wicked. Orlando will be presenting on stage.

The show is being held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City. Tune into CBS at 8pm ET to catch the show!
Photos: Getty
