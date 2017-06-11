Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole Bring 'War Paint' to the Tonys 2017!

Broadway stars Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole have arrived for their big night!

The two legends of the stage are nominated this evening at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City. Patti and Christine co-star in War Paint and are both nominated in the Best Actress in a Musical category.

Patti brought along her husband, Matthew Johnston, and their son Luke to the show. Also seen on the red carpet was Patti‘s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-star Rachel Bloom.

Tune into the Tonys right now on CBS!