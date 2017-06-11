Top Stories
Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Exes' Bedroom Skills!

Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Exes' Bedroom Skills!

'Bachelor in Paradise' Suspends Productions Over Allegations of Misconduct

'Bachelor in Paradise' Suspends Productions Over Allegations of Misconduct

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 8:33 pm

Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole Bring 'War Paint' to the Tonys 2017!

Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole Bring 'War Paint' to the Tonys 2017!

Broadway stars Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole have arrived for their big night!

The two legends of the stage are nominated this evening at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City. Patti and Christine co-star in War Paint and are both nominated in the Best Actress in a Musical category.

Patti brought along her husband, Matthew Johnston, and their son Luke to the show. Also seen on the red carpet was Patti‘s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-star Rachel Bloom.

Tune into the Tonys right now on CBS!
Just Jared on Facebook
patti lupone christine ebersole tony awards 2017 01
patti lupone christine ebersole tony awards 2017 02
patti lupone christine ebersole tony awards 2017 03
patti lupone christine ebersole tony awards 2017 04
patti lupone christine ebersole tony awards 2017 05
patti lupone christine ebersole tony awards 2017 06
patti lupone christine ebersole tony awards 2017 07
patti lupone christine ebersole tony awards 2017 08
patti lupone christine ebersole tony awards 2017 09
patti lupone christine ebersole tony awards 2017 10
patti lupone christine ebersole tony awards 2017 11
patti lupone christine ebersole tony awards 2017 12
patti lupone christine ebersole tony awards 2017 13
patti lupone christine ebersole tony awards 2017 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Tony Awards, Christine Ebersole, Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom, Tony Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Entourage star Kevin Dillon finalizes nasty divorce - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Charlie Puth are working on new music together - Just Jared Jr
  • Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville's accusations about LeAnn Rimes - Wetpaint
  • Debby Ryan has a new show headed to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Oprah and Janet Jackson are not working on a new movie together - Gossip Cop