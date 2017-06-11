Piers Morgan Slams Amber Rose For Baring It All For Feminism

Piers Morgan and Amber Rose are currently in the middle of a Twitter feud.

The 52-year-old TV personality criticized her for posting a nothing-below-the-waist photo on social media to promote her annual SlutWalk.

“It’s not ‘misogyny’ to think that posting nude photos in the supposed name of feminist empowerment is pathetic attention-seeking bulls**t,” Piers tweeted. “I can handle your naked body, Amber – relax. I just can’t handle your ridiculous claim to be stripping off in the name of feminism.”

“I just find this new trend of famous women posting nude photos & pretending it’s to ‘promote feminism’ utterly laughable,” he added. “‘The only way for a woman to succeed in life is to post nude photos of themselves to millions of strangers’ – said no true feminist ever…If famous men started posting naked photos to social media claiming it was to ‘promote male empowerment’, they’d be jailed.”

Amber wrote back, “Nude? Where? My breast nor my vagina was showing and my legs were closed 🤔 I am assuming you are referring to the pubic hair that was shown in the picture. Uncomfortable? Get over it.”

Then they argued over Adam Levine‘s famous photo shoot in support of prostate cancer awareness in which his private parts were covered by his girlfriend-at-the-time Anne Vyalitsyna‘s hands.

This isn’t the first time Piers has criticized famous women for showing skin. He’s called out actress Emily Ratajkowski for posting scantily-clad pics in the past.

Click inside to read the entire Twitter exchange between Piers and Amber…

It's not 'misogyny' to think that posting nude photos in the supposed name of feminist empowerment is pathetic attention-seeking bulls**t. https://t.co/39rIjaaUXu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2017

Nude? Where? My breast nor my vagina was showing and my legs were closed 🤔 https://t.co/ZD0dZzwAWc — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017

I am assuming you are referring to the pubic hair that was shown in the picture. Uncomfortable? Get over it. https://t.co/ZD0dZzwAWc — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017

I can handle your naked body, Amber – relax.

I just can't handle your ridiculous claim to be stripping off in the name of feminism. https://t.co/i0bAqNKbB1 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2017

No, that was @adamlevine raising awareness for a UK prostate & testicular cancer charity. https://t.co/sNak1T8aWR — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2017

Lol ur an idiot ur first tweet to me was… "Put it away luv thanks" Lol "it"???? 😒 https://t.co/D88X37OvFj — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017

Smh I raise awareness for my foundation as well Piers. That's like saying breast cancer awareness is cool but what about HIV and AIDS 🤔 https://t.co/1AaoabZo3f — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017

Talking of idiots, can't you think of a less dumb way to promote feminism than getting your kit off? https://t.co/FHnb6CLXaF — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2017

Lol @piersmorgan my "naked" body offended you for my nonprofit SLUTWALK but a woman grabbing Adam Levine's dick and balls was cool?😆 — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017

You're not a feminist but ur telling me what I did was not feminism? 😂😆😒 stay classy? Tf? 😂 I literally can't stop laughing at this 😆😩 https://t.co/mRyLVJK9RN — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017

'The only way for a woman to succeed in life is to post nude photos of themselves to millions of strangers' – said no true feminist ever. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2017

THIS is what Emmeline Pankhurst fought so hard for? Jeez. https://t.co/3889kTGozZ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2017

I'm sorry I forgot only men can be sexually confident 😒 https://t.co/wO2xweVNDw — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017

It's not about sexual confidence. It's about you posting nude photos claiming it promotes feminism, which is utter nonsense. https://t.co/yXWPGoAEvW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2017

If famous men started posting naked photos to social media claiming it was to 'promote male empowerment', they'd be jailed. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2017

I am re-posting this in the name of male empowerment. 💪💪

cc @DaRealAmberRose pic.twitter.com/lYzyUpo0dJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2017

So you got naked for a Burger King check and ur giving me a hard time? Foh 😂😆😩 https://t.co/0RSK2OEN5S — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017