Piers Morgan Slams Amber Rose For Baring It All in Photo

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Katy Perry is Ready to End Taylor Swift Feud

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 3:31 pm

Piers Morgan Slams Amber Rose For Baring It All For Feminism

Piers Morgan and Amber Rose are currently in the middle of a Twitter feud.

The 52-year-old TV personality criticized her for posting a nothing-below-the-waist photo on social media to promote her annual SlutWalk.

“It’s not ‘misogyny’ to think that posting nude photos in the supposed name of feminist empowerment is pathetic attention-seeking bulls**t,” Piers tweeted. “I can handle your naked body, Amber – relax. I just can’t handle your ridiculous claim to be stripping off in the name of feminism.”

“I just find this new trend of famous women posting nude photos & pretending it’s to ‘promote feminism’ utterly laughable,” he added. “‘The only way for a woman to succeed in life is to post nude photos of themselves to millions of strangers’ – said no true feminist ever…If famous men started posting naked photos to social media claiming it was to ‘promote male empowerment’, they’d be jailed.”

Amber wrote back, “Nude? Where? My breast nor my vagina was showing and my legs were closed 🤔 I am assuming you are referring to the pubic hair that was shown in the picture. Uncomfortable? Get over it.”

Then they argued over Adam Levine‘s famous photo shoot in support of prostate cancer awareness in which his private parts were covered by his girlfriend-at-the-time Anne Vyalitsyna‘s hands.

This isn’t the first time Piers has criticized famous women for showing skin. He’s called out actress Emily Ratajkowski for posting scantily-clad pics in the past.

Click inside to read the entire Twitter exchange between Piers and Amber…
Photos: Getty
