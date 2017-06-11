Prince William Attends Rehearsals for Queen's Birthday Parade

Prince William is gearing up for the annual Trooping the Colour parade!

The 34-year-old royal donned his red and gold uniform – complete with bearskin hat – while riding in the Colonel’s Review at the Queen Victoria Memorial on Saturday (June 10) in London, England.

The Colonel’s Review is a military rehearsal for the queen’s birthday parade (aka Trooping the Colour).

The event marked William‘s first time participating in the event, as he serves as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

He practiced his salutes alongside 1,400 soldiers from the Household Division.

Queen Elizabeth II was not in attendance for the rehearsals, but she will be the guest of honor at the real event, scheduled to take place on June 17!

