Amber Rose Responds to Instagram Deleting Fiery Photo

Amber Rose Responds to Instagram Deleting Fiery Photo

Jennifer Lawrence's Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Jennifer Lawrence's Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Celebrities React to Adam West's Death - Read the Tweets

Celebrities React to Adam West's Death - Read the Tweets

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 1:40 pm

Prince William Plays in Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy 2017

Prince William Plays in Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy 2017

Prince William is showing off his polo skills once again.

The 34-year-old royal was spotted participating in the 2017 Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy held at Beaufort Polo Club on Sunday (June 11) in Tetbury, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Prince William

The day before, William donned his red and gold uniform while gearing up for the annual Trooping the Colour parade at the Colonel’s Review at the Queen Victoria Memorial in London.

15+ pictures inside of Prince William playing in the Maserati Royal polo match…
prince william polo maserati 01
prince william polo maserati 02
prince william polo maserati 03
prince william polo maserati 04
prince william polo maserati 05
prince william polo maserati 06
prince william polo maserati 07
prince william polo maserati 08
prince william polo maserati 09
prince william polo maserati 10
prince william polo maserati 11
prince william polo maserati 12
prince william polo maserati 13
prince william polo maserati 14
prince william polo maserati 15

