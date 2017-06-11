Prince William Plays in Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy 2017

Prince William is showing off his polo skills once again.

The 34-year-old royal was spotted participating in the 2017 Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy held at Beaufort Polo Club on Sunday (June 11) in Tetbury, England.

The day before, William donned his red and gold uniform while gearing up for the annual Trooping the Colour parade at the Colonel’s Review at the Queen Victoria Memorial in London.

