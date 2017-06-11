Top Stories
Amber Rose Responds to Instagram Deleting Fiery Photo

Amber Rose Responds to Instagram Deleting Fiery Photo

Jennifer Lawrence's Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Jennifer Lawrence's Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Celebrities React to Adam West's Death - Read the Tweets

Celebrities React to Adam West's Death - Read the Tweets

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 10:19 am

Ryan Seacrest & Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Hit Miami

Ryan Seacrest & Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Hit Miami

Ryan Seacrest is enjoying his weekend with Shayna Taylor.

The 42-year-old TV and radio host was spotted stopping for drinks and some food with his bikini-clad girlfriend on Saturday (June 10) in Miami, Fla.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Seacrest

“So the fanny pack is making a huge comeback and I’m not sure if I should jump on the bandwagon. Thoughts?” Ryan tweeted the day before.

In case you missed it, he and Shayna recently made their relationship Instagram official! They hit their first red carpet appearance together in May.
Just Jared on Facebook
ryan seacrest shayna taylor miami drinks 01
ryan seacrest shayna taylor miami drinks 02
ryan seacrest shayna taylor miami drinks 03
ryan seacrest shayna taylor miami drinks 04
ryan seacrest shayna taylor miami drinks 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Bikini, Ryan Seacrest, Shayna Taylor

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Entourage star Kevin Dillon finalizes nasty divorce - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Charlie Puth are working on new music together - Just Jared Jr
  • Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville's accusations about LeAnn Rimes - Wetpaint
  • Debby Ryan has a new show headed to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Oprah and Janet Jackson are not working on a new movie together - Gossip Cop