Ryan Seacrest & Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Hit Miami

Ryan Seacrest is enjoying his weekend with Shayna Taylor.

The 42-year-old TV and radio host was spotted stopping for drinks and some food with his bikini-clad girlfriend on Saturday (June 10) in Miami, Fla.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Seacrest

“So the fanny pack is making a huge comeback and I’m not sure if I should jump on the bandwagon. Thoughts?” Ryan tweeted the day before.

In case you missed it, he and Shayna recently made their relationship Instagram official! They hit their first red carpet appearance together in May.