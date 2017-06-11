Top Stories
Celebrities React to Adam West's Death - Read the Tweets

Celebrities React to Adam West's Death - Read the Tweets

Jennifer Lawrence's Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Jennifer Lawrence's Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Jessica Chastain Is Married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo!

Jessica Chastain Is Married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo!

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 8:00 am

Salma Hayek Reveals That Donald Trump Once Asked Her Out on a Date (Video)

Salma Hayek Reveals That Donald Trump Once Asked Her Out on a Date (Video)

Salma Hayek is opening up about that one time Donald Trump hit on her.

The 50-year-old Beatriz at Dinner actress brought a pop of color to The Daily Show during her appearance on Thursday (June 8) in New York City.

“How does Donald Trump ask someone out on a date?” host Trevor Noah asked.

“I was at an event with my boyfriend,” Salma replied, explaining that Trump started talking to her boyfriend before inviting the couple to dinner after the event. After warming up to her boyfriend, Trump apparently called her and asked her out.

“Am I crazy? What about my boyfriend? Are you asking me out? You know I have a boyfriend,” Salma shared her thoughts at the time, revealing that Trump‘s response was, “He’s not good enough for you. He’s not important, he’s not big enough for you. You have to go out with me.”

Hear the full story below!

Also pictured: Salma stepping out in a black and white dress and heart-shaped sunglasses for a meeting that same day.
Just Jared on Facebook
salma hayek reveals that donald trump once asked her out on a date 01
salma hayek reveals that donald trump once asked her out on a date 02
salma hayek reveals that donald trump once asked her out on a date 03
salma hayek reveals that donald trump once asked her out on a date 04
salma hayek reveals that donald trump once asked her out on a date 05
salma hayek reveals that donald trump once asked her out on a date 06
salma hayek reveals that donald trump once asked her out on a date 07
salma hayek reveals that donald trump once asked her out on a date 08

Photos: BackGrid USA, WENN
Posted to: Donald Trump, Salma Hayek

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Entourage star Kevin Dillon finalizes nasty divorce - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Charlie Puth are working on new music together - Just Jared Jr
  • Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville's accusations about LeAnn Rimes - Wetpaint
  • Debby Ryan has a new show headed to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Oprah and Janet Jackson are not working on a new movie together - Gossip Cop