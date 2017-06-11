Salma Hayek Reveals That Donald Trump Once Asked Her Out on a Date (Video)

Salma Hayek is opening up about that one time Donald Trump hit on her.

The 50-year-old Beatriz at Dinner actress brought a pop of color to The Daily Show during her appearance on Thursday (June 8) in New York City.

“How does Donald Trump ask someone out on a date?” host Trevor Noah asked.

“I was at an event with my boyfriend,” Salma replied, explaining that Trump started talking to her boyfriend before inviting the couple to dinner after the event. After warming up to her boyfriend, Trump apparently called her and asked her out.

“Am I crazy? What about my boyfriend? Are you asking me out? You know I have a boyfriend,” Salma shared her thoughts at the time, revealing that Trump‘s response was, “He’s not good enough for you. He’s not important, he’s not big enough for you. You have to go out with me.”

Also pictured: Salma stepping out in a black and white dress and heart-shaped sunglasses for a meeting that same day.