Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Exes' Bedroom Skills!

'Bachelor in Paradise' Suspends Productions Over Allegations of Misconduct

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 8:39 pm

Sara Bareilles Stuns in Sheer Gown on Tonys 2017 Red Carpet

Sara Bareilles looks stunning on the red carpet at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City

The Tony-nominated entertainer wrapped her run in the Broadway musical Waitress, which she wrote, earlier that day.

Sara is set to appear on stage during the show tonight, so make sure to tune in!

“Happy @TheTonyAwards day!!! To the wonderful performers and creators–thank you for your dedication. Can’t wait to cry in public about it.❤️,” she tweeted.

FYI: Sara is wearing a Naeem Khan gown, Casadei heels, an Edie Parker clutch, and H. Stern jewelry.
