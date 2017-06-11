Sarah Paulson Is Pure Elegance for Tony Awards 2017

Sarah Paulson has arrived in style for the 2017 Tony Awards!

The 42-year-old actress will be presenting tonight at the annual Broadway award show, held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City.

Be sure to check out the full list of performers and presenters at the Tony Awards, airing tonight on CBS! You can also check out the full list of nominees if you missed it. Kevin Spacey is hosting so be sure to tune in.

FYI: Sarah is wearing a Rodarte dress, Brian Atwood shoes, a Judith Leiber clutch, and Irene Neuwirth jewelry.