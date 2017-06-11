Top Stories
Amber Rose Responds to Instagram Deleting Fiery Photo

Amber Rose Responds to Instagram Deleting Fiery Photo

Jennifer Lawrence's Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Jennifer Lawrence's Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Celebrities React to Adam West's Death - Read the Tweets

Celebrities React to Adam West's Death - Read the Tweets

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 11:15 am

Scott Disick Doesn't Have Any Father's Day Plans Yet

Scott Disick Doesn't Have Any Father's Day Plans Yet

Scott Disick is revealing his Father’s Day plans…or lack thereof.

The 34-year-old reality star doesn’t have anything solid laid out yet with his three children – Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

“I don’t know if I made those plans. I think someone should make them for me,” Scott told E! News. “I didn’t make any, but hopefully someone made some for me, but we’ll see!”

“Last year we had an awesome time,” he added. “We went to the zoo, had a great time, had lunch on the water in Santa Barbara, it was as good as I could’ve asked for I guess.”

As for this summer, Scott said, “I haven’t made specific plans, but probably do a little bit more traveling. A little Hamptons. A little Europe. Not exactly positive. I’m trying to figure it out now, but hoping to get to see some of my best friends from back home.”

Pictured: Scott attends the daytime party at the LIQUID Pool Lounge at the Aria Resort & Casino on Saturday (June 10) in Las Vegas.

In case you missed it, Scott recently walked arm-in-arm with pal Sofia Richie while getting dinner together!
Just Jared on Facebook
scott disick vegas pool fathers day 01

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Scott Disick

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Entourage star Kevin Dillon finalizes nasty divorce - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Charlie Puth are working on new music together - Just Jared Jr
  • Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville's accusations about LeAnn Rimes - Wetpaint
  • Debby Ryan has a new show headed to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Oprah and Janet Jackson are not working on a new movie together - Gossip Cop