Scott Disick Doesn't Have Any Father's Day Plans Yet

Scott Disick is revealing his Father’s Day plans…or lack thereof.

The 34-year-old reality star doesn’t have anything solid laid out yet with his three children – Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

“I don’t know if I made those plans. I think someone should make them for me,” Scott told E! News. “I didn’t make any, but hopefully someone made some for me, but we’ll see!”

“Last year we had an awesome time,” he added. “We went to the zoo, had a great time, had lunch on the water in Santa Barbara, it was as good as I could’ve asked for I guess.”

As for this summer, Scott said, “I haven’t made specific plans, but probably do a little bit more traveling. A little Hamptons. A little Europe. Not exactly positive. I’m trying to figure it out now, but hoping to get to see some of my best friends from back home.”

Pictured: Scott attends the daytime party at the LIQUID Pool Lounge at the Aria Resort & Casino on Saturday (June 10) in Las Vegas.

