Selena Gomez Explains Why She's Not Hiding Her Romance With The Weeknd

Selena Gomez is opening up about the reason she decided to go public with her relationship with boyfriend The Weeknd.

The 24-year-old “Bad Liar” singer says she’s simply tired of trying to hide.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

“It’s really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things,” she shared during her interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Friday (June 9). “It’s too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually. I just want to be happy. If that’s me just being myself, then I don’t really care.”

“Obviously she’s referring to The Weeknd,” host Ryan Seacrest chimed in, before Selena corrected him with her boyfriend’s real name: “Abel… that’s so weird!”

Watch the interview below!



Selena Gomez Opens Up About Boyfriend The Weeknd | On Air with Ryan Seacrest

See more photos of Selena and The Weeknd (sorry, Abel) below…