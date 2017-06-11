So Many Stars Stepped Out for Tony Awards 2017!

Lots of stars stepped out for the 2017 Tony Awards!

Tina Fey and her husband Jeff Richmond, as well as Uma Thurman, were seen on the red carpet at the show held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City.

Also seen on the red carpet that evening were Keegan Michael Key with girlfriend Elisa Pugliese, Mark Hamill with wife Marilou York, and John Lithgow.

You can catch the Tony Awards right now on CBS! The show is being hosted by Kevin Spacey.

FYI: Tina is wearing Sally LaPointe.