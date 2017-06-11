Top Stories
Sun, 11 June 2017 at 9:17 pm

Sutton Foster Presents to Former Co-Star Gavin Creel at Tonys

Sutton Foster Presents to Former Co-Star Gavin Creel at Tonys

Sutton Foster reunited with her 2000 Thoroughly Modern Millie co-star Gavin Creel to present his Tony Awards in a very sweet moment.

The pair are in attendance at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City.

The 41-year-old actor won the Tony for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for his work in Hello, Dolly! Sutton was presenting on stage and hugged Gavin as he arrived on stage. Congrats!

Tune into the Tony Awards right now on CBS!

FYI: Sutton is wearing David Webb Jewels and an Edie Parker clutch.
