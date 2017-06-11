Sutton Foster Presents to Former Co-Star Gavin Creel at Tonys

Sutton Foster reunited with her 2000 Thoroughly Modern Millie co-star Gavin Creel to present his Tony Awards in a very sweet moment.

The pair are in attendance at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City.

The 41-year-old actor won the Tony for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for his work in Hello, Dolly! Sutton was presenting on stage and hugged Gavin as he arrived on stage. Congrats!

FYI: Sutton is wearing David Webb Jewels and an Edie Parker clutch.