Tony Awards 2017 - 7 Shows That Deserved More Nominations

The 2017 Tony Awards are about to take place and the show will honor the best of Broadway, but there are also other shows that didn’t get the recognition they deserved.

Only four shows received nominations in the categories for Best Play, Best Musical, and Best Revival of a Play while three were nominated for Best Revival of a Musical.

Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812, Hello Dolly, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, and Groundhog Day are among the best nominated musicals of the season while A Doll’s House Part 2 and Oslo are leading the plays.

So, which other shows should have been recognized with more nominations or at least a nomination or two at all?

Click through the slideshow for our picks…