Tony Awards 2017 - Full Performers & Presenters List!

There are just a few more hours left until the 2017 Tony Awards take place on Sunday night (June 11) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The show will be hosted this year by House of Cards star Kevin Spacey, who won a Tony Award back in 1991 for his role in Lost in Yonkers.

The annual Broadway award show will feature the casts of Dear Evan Hansen, Hello, Dolly!, Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812, and more.

Meanwhile, everyone from Scarlett Johansson and Anna Kendrick, to Orlando Bloom and Josh Gad will present awards on stage that evening.

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 Tony Awards TONIGHT (June 11) at 8/7c on CBS!

Performers

Bandstand

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Falsettos

Groundhog Day The Musical

Hello, Dolly!

Miss Saigon

Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812

War Paint

Cynthia Erivo

Leslie Odom Jr.

Radio City Rockettes

Presenters

Scott Bakula

Sara Bareilles

Orlando Bloom

Rachel Bloom

Glenn Close

Stephen Colbert

Brian d’Arcy James

Cynthia Erivo

Tina Fey

Sally Field

Sutton Foster

Josh Gad

Whoopi Goldberg

Josh Groban

Jonathan Groff

Mark Hamill

Taraji P. Henson

Chris Jackson

Allison Janney

Scarlett Johansson

Anna Kendrick

Keegan-Michael Key

Nick Kroll

John Legend

John Lithgow

Bette Midler

Patina Miller

Lin-Manuel Miranda

John Mulaney

David Oyelowo

Chazz Palminteri

Sarah Paulson

Ben Platt

Lea Salonga

Tom Sturridge

Tommy Tune

Olivia Wilde