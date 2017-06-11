Tony Awards 2017 - Full Performers & Presenters List!
There are just a few more hours left until the 2017 Tony Awards take place on Sunday night (June 11) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
The show will be hosted this year by House of Cards star Kevin Spacey, who won a Tony Award back in 1991 for his role in Lost in Yonkers.
The annual Broadway award show will feature the casts of Dear Evan Hansen, Hello, Dolly!, Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812, and more.
Meanwhile, everyone from Scarlett Johansson and Anna Kendrick, to Orlando Bloom and Josh Gad will present awards on stage that evening.
Make sure to tune in for the 2017 Tony Awards TONIGHT (June 11) at 8/7c on CBS!
Click inside for the full list of performers and presenters…
Performers
Bandstand
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Falsettos
Groundhog Day The Musical
Hello, Dolly!
Miss Saigon
Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812
War Paint
Cynthia Erivo
Leslie Odom Jr.
Radio City Rockettes
Presenters
Scott Bakula
Sara Bareilles
Orlando Bloom
Rachel Bloom
Glenn Close
Stephen Colbert
Brian d’Arcy James
Cynthia Erivo
Tina Fey
Sally Field
Sutton Foster
Josh Gad
Whoopi Goldberg
Josh Groban
Jonathan Groff
Mark Hamill
Taraji P. Henson
Chris Jackson
Allison Janney
Scarlett Johansson
Anna Kendrick
Keegan-Michael Key
Nick Kroll
John Legend
John Lithgow
Bette Midler
Patina Miller
Lin-Manuel Miranda
John Mulaney
David Oyelowo
Chazz Palminteri
Sarah Paulson
Ben Platt
Lea Salonga
Tom Sturridge
Tommy Tune
Olivia Wilde