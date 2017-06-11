Tony Awards 2017 - Refresh Your Memory on the Nominations!

Before tonight’s 2017 Tony Awards kick off, take one more look at all the nominees right here!

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 scored the most nominations this year with a total of 12, while Bette Midler‘s Hello, Dolly! received a whopping 10.

The annual event honors the best on Broadway.

Hosted by Kevin Spacey, the 2017 Tony Awards will take place TONIGHT, June 11 on CBS!

Just Jared will be live updating the whole night – so stay tuned all evening long for photos and video.

Click inside for the full list of nominations for the Tony Awards…

Best Musical

Dear Evan Hansen

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Groundhog Day

Come From Away

Best Play

Oslo

Sweat

Indecent

A Doll’s House, Part 2

Best Revival of a Musical

Hello, Dolly!

Falsettos

Miss Saigon

Best Revival of a Play

Jitney

Present Laughter

Six Degrees of Separation

The Little Foxes

Best Actress in a Musical

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Patti LuPone, War Paint

Christine Ebersole, War Paint

Denee Benton, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon

Best Actor in a Musical

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day

David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!

Christian Borle, Falsettos

Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Best Actress in a Play

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Jennifer Ehle, Oslo

Cate Blanchett, The Present

Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie

Laura Linney, The Little Foxes

Best Actor in a Play

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

Jefferson Mays, Oslo

Denis Arndt, Heisenberg

Chris Cooper, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation

Best Book of a Musical

Irene Sankoff and David Hein – Come From Away

Steven Levenson – Dear Evan Hansen

Danny Rubin – Groundhog Day The Musical

Dave Malloy – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Come From Away

Music & Lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Dear Evan Hansen

Music & Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

Groundhog Day The Musical

Music & Lyrics: Tim Minchin

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Music & Lyrics: Dave Malloy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Michael Aronov, Oslo

Danny DeVito, Arthur Miller’s The Price

Nathan Lane, The Front Page

Richard Thomas, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson’s Jitney

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Johanna Day, Sweat

Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Condola Rashad, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Michelle Wilson, Sweat

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!

Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen

Andrew Rannells, Falsettos

Lucas Steele, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!

Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos

Jenn Colella, Come From Away

Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia

Best Scenic Design of a Play

David Gallo, August Wilson’s Jitney

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong

Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page

Michael Yeargan, Oslo

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Rob Howell, Groundhog Day The Musical

David Korins, War Paint

Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter

Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson’s Jitney

David Zinn, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, Anastasia

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Catherine Zuber, War Paint

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Christopher Akerlind, Indecent

Jane Cox, August Wilson’s Jitney

Donald Holder, Oslo

Jennifer Tipton, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Howell Binkley, Come From Away

Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Direction of a Play

Sam Gold, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Jitney

Bartlett Sher, Oslo

Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent

Best Direction of a Musical

Christopher Ashley, Come From Away

Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen

Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day The Musical

Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!

Best Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day The Musical

Kelly Devine, Come From Away

Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical

Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Orchestrations

Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand

Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!

Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812