Tony Awards 2017 - Winners List Revealed!
The 2017 Tony Awards just wrapped up and it was a night celebrating the best of Broadway!
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 received the most nominations this year with a total of 12, followed by Bette Midler‘s Hello, Dolly!, which received a total of 10. All in all, Dear Evan Hansen won big tonight for musicals, as well as Oslo for the plays.
The show was hosted by Kevin Spacey
Best Musical
Dear Evan Hansen – WINNER
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Groundhog Day
Come From Away
Best Play
Oslo – WINNER
Sweat
Indecent
A Doll’s House, Part 2
Best Revival of a Musical
Hello, Dolly! – WINNER
Falsettos
Miss Saigon
Best Revival of a Play
Jitney – WINNER
Present Laughter
Six Degrees of Separation
The Little Foxes
Best Actress in a Musical
Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly! – WINNER
Patti LuPone, War Paint
Christine Ebersole, War Paint
Denee Benton, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon
Best Actor in a Musical
Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen – WINNER
Andy Karl, Groundhog Day
David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!
Christian Borle, Falsettos
Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Best Actress in a Play
Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2 – WINNER
Jennifer Ehle, Oslo
Cate Blanchett, The Present
Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie
Laura Linney, The Little Foxes
Best Actor in a Play
Kevin Kline, Present Laughter – WINNER
Jefferson Mays, Oslo
Denis Arndt, Heisenberg
Chris Cooper, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation
Best Book of a Musical
Irene Sankoff and David Hein – Come From Away
Steven Levenson – Dear Evan Hansen – WINNER
Danny Rubin – Groundhog Day The Musical
Dave Malloy – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Come From Away
Music & Lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein
Dear Evan Hansen
Music & Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul – WINNER
Groundhog Day The Musical
Music & Lyrics: Tim Minchin
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Music & Lyrics: Dave Malloy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Michael Aronov, Oslo – WINNER
Danny DeVito, Arthur Miller’s The Price
Nathan Lane, The Front Page
Richard Thomas, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes
John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson’s Jitney
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Johanna Day, Sweat
Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes – WINNER
Condola Rashad, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Michelle Wilson, Sweat
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly! – WINNER
Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen
Andrew Rannells, Falsettos
Lucas Steele, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!
Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos
Jenn Colella, Come From Away
Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen – WINNER
Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia
Best Scenic Design of a Play
David Gallo, August Wilson’s Jitney
Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong – WINNER
Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page
Michael Yeargan, Oslo
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Rob Howell, Groundhog Day The Musical
David Korins, War Paint
Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 – WINNER
Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!
Best Costume Design of a Play
Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes – WINNER
Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter
Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson’s Jitney
David Zinn, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Linda Cho, Anastasia
Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly! – WINNER
Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Catherine Zuber, War Paint
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Christopher Akerlind, Indecent – WINNER
Jane Cox, August Wilson’s Jitney
Donald Holder, Oslo
Jennifer Tipton, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Howell Binkley, Come From Away
Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!
Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 – WINNER
Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen
Best Direction of a Play
Sam Gold, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Jitney
Bartlett Sher, Oslo
Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes
Rebecca Taichman, Indecent – WINNER
Best Direction of a Musical
Christopher Ashley, Come From Away – WINNER
Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen
Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day The Musical
Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!
Best Choreography
Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand – WINNER
Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day The Musical
Kelly Devine, Come From Away
Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical
Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Best Orchestrations
Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand
Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!
Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen – WINNER
Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812