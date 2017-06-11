Tony Awards 2017 - Winners List Revealed!

The 2017 Tony Awards just wrapped up and it was a night celebrating the best of Broadway!

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 received the most nominations this year with a total of 12, followed by Bette Midler‘s Hello, Dolly!, which received a total of 10. All in all, Dear Evan Hansen won big tonight for musicals, as well as Oslo for the plays.

The show was hosted by Kevin Spacey.

Best Musical

Dear Evan Hansen – WINNER

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Groundhog Day

Come From Away

Best Play

Oslo – WINNER

Sweat

Indecent

A Doll’s House, Part 2

Best Revival of a Musical

Hello, Dolly! – WINNER

Falsettos

Miss Saigon

Best Revival of a Play

Jitney – WINNER

Present Laughter

Six Degrees of Separation

The Little Foxes

Best Actress in a Musical

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly! – WINNER

Patti LuPone, War Paint

Christine Ebersole, War Paint

Denee Benton, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon

Best Actor in a Musical

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen – WINNER

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day

David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!

Christian Borle, Falsettos

Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Best Actress in a Play

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2 – WINNER

Jennifer Ehle, Oslo

Cate Blanchett, The Present

Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie

Laura Linney, The Little Foxes

Best Actor in a Play

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter – WINNER

Jefferson Mays, Oslo

Denis Arndt, Heisenberg

Chris Cooper, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation

Best Book of a Musical

Irene Sankoff and David Hein – Come From Away

Steven Levenson – Dear Evan Hansen – WINNER

Danny Rubin – Groundhog Day The Musical

Dave Malloy – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Come From Away

Music & Lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Dear Evan Hansen

Music & Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul – WINNER

Groundhog Day The Musical

Music & Lyrics: Tim Minchin

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Music & Lyrics: Dave Malloy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Michael Aronov, Oslo – WINNER

Danny DeVito, Arthur Miller’s The Price

Nathan Lane, The Front Page

Richard Thomas, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson’s Jitney

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Johanna Day, Sweat

Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes – WINNER

Condola Rashad, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Michelle Wilson, Sweat

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly! – WINNER

Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen

Andrew Rannells, Falsettos

Lucas Steele, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!

Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos

Jenn Colella, Come From Away

Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen – WINNER

Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia

Best Scenic Design of a Play

David Gallo, August Wilson’s Jitney

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong – WINNER

Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page

Michael Yeargan, Oslo

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Rob Howell, Groundhog Day The Musical

David Korins, War Paint

Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 – WINNER

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes – WINNER

Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter

Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson’s Jitney

David Zinn, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, Anastasia

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly! – WINNER

Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Catherine Zuber, War Paint

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Christopher Akerlind, Indecent – WINNER

Jane Cox, August Wilson’s Jitney

Donald Holder, Oslo

Jennifer Tipton, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Howell Binkley, Come From Away

Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 – WINNER

Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Direction of a Play

Sam Gold, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Jitney

Bartlett Sher, Oslo

Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent – WINNER

Best Direction of a Musical

Christopher Ashley, Come From Away – WINNER

Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen

Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day The Musical

Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!

Best Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand – WINNER

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day The Musical

Kelly Devine, Come From Away

Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical

Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Orchestrations

Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand

Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!

Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen – WINNER

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812