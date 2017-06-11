Tony Awards Host Kevin Spacey Hits the Red Carpet!

Kevin Spacey waves to the cameras on the red carpet at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City

The Oscar-winning actor, who won a Tony Award back in 1991, is hosting the show this evening!

If you aren’t familiar with Kevin a song and dance man, make sure to check out his work in the movie Beyond the Sea.

Kevin will be opening the show alongside the casts of several shows and he will close out the night with Patti LuPone by his side.