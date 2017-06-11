Top Stories
Sun, 11 June 2017 at 4:30 am

Tyra Banks is a Colorful Vision at Made LA Fashion Show

Tyra Banks is a Colorful Vision at Made LA Fashion Show

Tyra Banks brought lots of color to the 2017 Made LA fashion show!

The 43-year-old America’s Got Talent host was all smiles while arriving for the opening ceremony on Friday (June 9) in Los Angeles.

She rocked a patterned blouse, metallic blue pants, and bold purple lipstick.

Tyra recently dished on why she is returning to America’s Next Top Model.

“Fans drew me back, blowing up my social media,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “They were very adamant and very emotional.”

If you didn’t know, Tyra is getting rid of age limits on the show.

“I say screw the number. Throw away age,” she shared. “It’s not how old you are, it’s how old you look. So if you are 42 and you look 27, honey, you should model for 27-year-old things. Then once you do look 42 there’s a hell of a lot of 42-year-old women that want to look at somebody that looks like them. I feel like it should be a career that can go forever. And presently, it’s not.”

