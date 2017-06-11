Watch Katy Perry Get Her Makeup Done on Her Live Stream!

Katy Perry is giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek at her glam routine.

The 32-year-old “Witness” entertainer is in the middle of a four-day live stream to promote her new album Witness.

In this clip from the live stream, Katy got her makeup done and opened up about her beauty tips.

“I love playing and makeup is an amazing tool to have fun,” Katy says. It’s not a manipulative tool. Some people think it’s a manipulative tool. It’s not at all. It’s way to highlight the beauty you already have.

Watch Katy get her glam look below!



