Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Ex-Boyfriends Orlando Bloom, John Mayer, & Diplo From Worst to Best in Bed

Katy Perry really opened up about her love life during one of the most recent videos from her four-day live stream!

The 32-year-old entertainer, who is busy promoting her new album Witness, sat down with Late Late Show host James Corden and he asked a really scandalous question!

“From best to worst in bed…rank John Mayer, Diplo, and Orlando Bloom,” James said.

(She dated Diplo for a couple months in 2014, John on and off for three years until late 2015, and Orlando for about 10 months until earlier this year.)

Katy repeatedly yelled “No!” to the question, before saying, “They’re all amazing lovers and I want to have sex with all of them when I get out of this place.”

Watch below to see who Katy ranked best and worst!

VIDEO | Check out Katy ranked her lovers from best to worst:

1 – John

2 – Orlando

3 – Diplo pic.twitter.com/NmDPUMGJSu — John Mayer Snaps (@johnmayersnaps) June 11, 2017

Click inside to watch the rest of Katy’s answer…