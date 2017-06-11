Top Stories
Piers Morgan Slams Amber Rose For Baring It All in Photo

Piers Morgan Slams Amber Rose For Baring It All in Photo

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Katy Perry is Ready to End Taylor Swift Feud

Katy Perry is Ready to End Taylor Swift Feud

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 5:00 pm

Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Ex-Boyfriends Orlando Bloom, John Mayer, & Diplo From Worst to Best in Bed

Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Ex-Boyfriends Orlando Bloom, John Mayer, & Diplo From Worst to Best in Bed

Katy Perry really opened up about her love life during one of the most recent videos from her four-day live stream!

The 32-year-old entertainer, who is busy promoting her new album Witness, sat down with Late Late Show host James Corden and he asked a really scandalous question!

“From best to worst in bed…rank John Mayer, Diplo, and Orlando Bloom,” James said.

(She dated Diplo for a couple months in 2014, John on and off for three years until late 2015, and Orlando for about 10 months until earlier this year.)

Katy repeatedly yelled “No!” to the question, before saying, “They’re all amazing lovers and I want to have sex with all of them when I get out of this place.”

Watch below to see who Katy ranked best and worst!

Click inside to watch the rest of Katy’s answer…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Diplo, John Mayer, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Entourage star Kevin Dillon finalizes nasty divorce - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Charlie Puth are working on new music together - Just Jared Jr
  • Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville's accusations about LeAnn Rimes - Wetpaint
  • Debby Ryan has a new show headed to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Oprah and Janet Jackson are not working on a new movie together - Gossip Cop