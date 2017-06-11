Top Stories
Corinne & DeMario's Hookup Reportedly Caused 'Bachelor in Paradise' Production to Halt

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Exes' Bedroom Skills!

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 11:35 pm

Who Won Stanley Cup 2017? Penguins vs Predators Winner Revealed!

Who Won Stanley Cup 2017? Penguins vs Predators Winner Revealed!

The 2017 Stanley Cup was just awarded to the Pittsburgh Penguins, who defeated the Nashville Predators 2-0 in the NHL Final!

This was game six of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final and it just wrapped up moments ago. The Penguins also won the Stanley Cup last year! Congrats to the team, and all the hockey fans in Pittsburgh.

If you didn’t know, the Stanley Cup is the oldest existing trophy to be awarded to a professional sports franchise. It was originally started back in 1892.

Congrats again to the Penguins on the win!
who won stanley cup 01

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Sports

