Amber Rose Responds to Instagram Deleting Fiery Photo

Jennifer Lawrence's Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Celebrities React to Adam West's Death - Read the Tweets

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 12:15 pm

'Wonder Woman' Beats 'The Mummy' at Weekend Box Office

'Wonder Woman' Beats 'The Mummy' at Weekend Box Office

Wonder Woman once again topped the weekend box office with a whopping $57.2 million in its second outing!

According to THR, the Gal Gadot-led flick passed the $200 million mark domestically.

Coming in at No. 2 was Tom Cruise‘s The Mummy, which debuted to $32.2 million in the U.S. and $141.8 million overseas.

Taking the third spot was the animated film Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie – starring the voices of Ed Helms, Jordan Peele, and Nick Kroll – earning an an additional $12.3 million for a domestic total of $44.6 million so far.

Rounding out the top five were Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Guardians of the Galaxy Vo. 2, grossing $10.7 million and $6.2 million, respectively.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend??

