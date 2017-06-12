Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa's Son Sebastian Sings Backstage with Chicago (Video)

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa‘s four-year-old son Sebastian is both super cute and super talented.

The 33-year-old model took their son to watch the band Chicago – Sebastian‘s favorite – perform live on Saturday night (June 10) at the Los Angeles Forum.

After singing along from his seat in the crowd during the concert, Sebastian got to meet the band backstage and show off his pipes! And of course, he knew all the words to their hits like “You’re The Inspiration” and “Hard To Say I’m Sorry.”

“Awww @chicagotheband made Sebastian‘s Dream come true! Thanks guys! 😍,” Amber shared on Instagram.

Watch the videos below!

READ MORE: Piers Morgan Slams Amber Rose For Baring It All For Feminism

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 11, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

Click inside to watch more videos of Sebastian singing to Chicago (with his dad, too)…

Pumpkin and I jammin to @chicagotheband Thanks for everything! 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 10, 2017 at 10:22pm PDT

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on Apr 13, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT