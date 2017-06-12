Top Stories
Mon, 12 June 2017 at 2:20 pm

'American Ninja Warrior' 2017 - Hosts & Reporter Revealed!

'American Ninja Warrior' 2017 - Hosts & Reporter Revealed!

American Ninja Warrior premieres tonight and we have the information you need before season nine debuts!

The season kicks off with the Los Angeles Qualifier round, which taped back in March at Universal Studios Hollywood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest from American Ninja Warrior

Other cities that will be featured on this season of the show include San Antonio, Texas, Daytona Beach, Florida, Kansas City, Missouri, and more.

Be sure to tune into the premiere of American Ninja Warrior tonight on NBC!

Click inside to meet the hosts & sideline reporter…

Akbar Gbaja-Biamila & Matt Iseman

Akbar and Matt are returning for another season of American Ninja Warrior as the hosts. This will be Matt’s eighth season on the show, and Akbar will be returning for his fifth.

Kristine Leahy

Kristine will be back for her third season with the show as the sideline reporter!
Photos: NBC
