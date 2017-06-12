Top Stories
Mon, 12 June 2017 at 3:20 am

Amy Adams & Darren Le Gallo Couple Up for Dinner Date

Amy Adams & Darren Le Gallo Couple Up for Dinner Date

Amy Adams and her husband Darren Le Gallo enjoyed a night out on the town!

The 42-year-old Arrival actress and the Trouble with the Curve actor, also 42, grabbed an early dinner at Lemonade on Saturday (June 10) in Westwood, Calif.

Amy paired her printed maxi dress with a leather jacket and high heels.

After dinner, the couple met up with some friends at a karaoke bar.

Earlier that day, Amy kept it more casual in a white summer dress with a denim blouse tied around her waist, completing her look with beige sandals, a matching bag, and a straw cowboy hat.

She was headed to pick up her and Darren‘s seven-year-old daughter Aviana, stopping for gas and chatting with another customer about his vintage baby blue car.

Check out both of Amy’s outfits below…
Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Amy Adams, Darren Le Gallo

