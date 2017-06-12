Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Hailey Baldwin Put On Their Bikinis for Miami Beach Day

Kourtney Kardashian & Hailey Baldwin Put On Their Bikinis for Miami Beach Day

Jessica Chastain's Wedding Photos to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Revealed!

Jessica Chastain's Wedding Photos to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Revealed!

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Ryan Seacrest &amp; His Girlfriend Flaunt PDA in the Pool! (Photos)

Ryan Seacrest & His Girlfriend Flaunt PDA in the Pool! (Photos)

Mon, 12 June 2017 at 4:25 pm

Anderson Cooper Speaks Out About Kathy Griffin's Controversial Donald Trump Photos

Anderson Cooper Speaks Out About Kathy Griffin's Controversial Donald Trump Photos

Anderson Cooper is speaking out again about his friend Kathy Griffin and her photo shoot where it showed her holding a decapitated head that resembled President Donald Trump.

“She and I have been friends for a long time and I want nothing but good things for her,” Anderson told USA Today. “I don’t want anybody’s career to be destroyed because they do something unfortunate and inappropriate, but yeah, I thought what she did was inappropriate…You know, I think I said that I thought it was completely inappropriate and I didn’t approve it in any way, and I think when you’re friends with somebody, you can say that.”

Anderson previously spoke out against the photos when they were first published.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anderson Cooper, Donald Trump, Kathy Griffin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Entourage star Kevin Dillon finalizes nasty divorce - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Charlie Puth are working on new music together - Just Jared Jr
  • Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville's accusations about LeAnn Rimes - Wetpaint
  • Debby Ryan has a new show headed to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Oprah and Janet Jackson are not working on a new movie together - Gossip Cop