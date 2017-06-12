Anderson Cooper Speaks Out About Kathy Griffin's Controversial Donald Trump Photos
Anderson Cooper is speaking out again about his friend Kathy Griffin and her photo shoot where it showed her holding a decapitated head that resembled President Donald Trump.
“She and I have been friends for a long time and I want nothing but good things for her,” Anderson told USA Today. “I don’t want anybody’s career to be destroyed because they do something unfortunate and inappropriate, but yeah, I thought what she did was inappropriate…You know, I think I said that I thought it was completely inappropriate and I didn’t approve it in any way, and I think when you’re friends with somebody, you can say that.”
Anderson previously spoke out against the photos when they were first published.