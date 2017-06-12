Top Stories
Mon, 12 June 2017 at 4:20 am

Anna Faris & Eva Longoria Stay Warm on 'Overboard' Set

Anna Faris & Eva Longoria Stay Warm on 'Overboard' Set

Eva Longoria and Anna Faris are hard at work on their upcoming movie Overboard!

The actresses were spotted shooting new scenes last week in Vancouver, Canada.

Anna was dressed up as a pizza delivery driver, while Eva held onto an umbrella and a cup of soup.

The next day, Eva filmed more footage at what we’re assuming is the same pizza restaurant that Anna‘s character works at.

During a break between takes, Eva picked up a sandwich at at Dave’s Fish & Chips.

The remake of the 1987 rom-com – which starred Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell – follows a spoiled, wealthy yacht owner who is thrown overboard, becoming the target of revenge from his mistreated employee.

Overboard is set to hit theaters in 2018!
Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Anna Faris, Eva Longoria

