Mon, 12 June 2017 at 5:24 pm

'Bachelor in Paradise' Contestant Speaks Out: 'We're Pissed Off'

'Bachelor in Paradise' Contestant Speaks Out: 'We're Pissed Off'

One of the contestants on Bachelor in Paradise is speaking out to reveal how the cast feels about the show being suspended due to misconduct on set.

DeMario Jackson, who was featured on the current season of The Bachelorette, reportedly had sexual contact with a female contestant who did not give her consent and was drunk at the time. Production shut down after a producer complained about the incident and all contestants have been sent home from paradise.

“We’re pissed that this whole thing happened,” the contestant, who spoke to People anonymously, said. “They could have stopped this before it got this far.”

“We all feel used,” the contestant added. “We’re pissed off. People had planned their lives around this. Contestants quit their jobs for this. We all had to step away from our real lives for three weeks.”

“I don’t know everything that happened,” the contestant concluded. “Obviously I didn’t suffer like other people are suffering, but still. It just sucks.”
Photos: ABC
Bachelor in Paradise

