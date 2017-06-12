'Bachelor in Paradise' Probably Won't Continue Filming After Allegations of Misconduct (Report)

Sources are saying a hookup between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios on Bachelor in Paradise caused production to halt, and now, it’s unclear if production will continue.

Though it’s unclear at this point exactly what happened between DeMario and Corinne, a source is telling People that production on the show is not likely to continue. The cast has left Mexico, where filming was taking place. No official statement has been made from Warner Bros about the status of the show.

Here’s the full cast list of former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants who were set to take part in the show.