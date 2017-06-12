Backstage at Tony Awards 2017 - See 27 of the Best Photos!

We got to see a lot of the backstage at the 2017 Tony Awards thanks to Rachel Bloom’s on-camera commentary, but there was also a lot not shown and thankfully photographers were capturing all the fun moments!

After winning his first Tony, Ben Platt was greeted backstage by Tina Fey, who gave him a big hug.

Scarlett Johansson was seen meeting up with Joe Biden and his wife Jill, who presented on stage during the show while Joe beamed from the audience.

Glenn Close and Bette Midler embraced in a hug after the legendary actress won the award for Best Actress for her work in Hello Dolly.

In a hilarious moment that happened in the media room, Chrissy Teigen was seen grabbing one of the photographers’ cameras and joining the press line!

25+ pictures inside of all the backstage moments not seen on television…