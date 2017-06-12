Ben Platt Sings 'Waving Through A Window' at Tony Awards 2017 (Video)

Ben Platt belts out “Waving Through A Window” from Dear Evan Hansen while performing at the 2017 Tony Awards on Sunday (June 11).

The 23-year-old actor won the Best Actor in a Musical award for his amazing work in the show. The show also won Best Musical. Congrats!

Ben‘s performance at the Tony’s is so impressive considering he was on vocal rest this week on doctor’s orders.

Watch the performance below, and check out Dear Evan Hansen if you’re in the New York area.