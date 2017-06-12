Top Stories
Jessica Chastain's Wedding Photos to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Revealed!

Jessica Chastain's Wedding Photos to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Revealed!

Corinne &amp; DeMario's Hookup Reportedly Caused 'Bachelor in Paradise' Production to Halt

Corinne & DeMario's Hookup Reportedly Caused 'Bachelor in Paradise' Production to Halt

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Mon, 12 June 2017 at 12:52 am

Ben Platt Sings 'Waving Through A Window' at Tony Awards 2017 (Video)

Ben Platt Sings 'Waving Through A Window' at Tony Awards 2017 (Video)

Ben Platt belts out “Waving Through A Window” from Dear Evan Hansen while performing at the 2017 Tony Awards on Sunday (June 11).

The 23-year-old actor won the Best Actor in a Musical award for his amazing work in the show. The show also won Best Musical. Congrats!

Ben‘s performance at the Tony’s is so impressive considering he was on vocal rest this week on doctor’s orders.

Watch the performance below, and check out Dear Evan Hansen if you’re in the New York area.


Ben Platt Sings ‘Waving Through A Window’ at Tony Awards 2017

Just Jared on Facebook
dear evan hansen tony 2017 performance 01
dear evan hansen tony 2017 performance 02
dear evan hansen tony 2017 performance 03
dear evan hansen tony 2017 performance 04
dear evan hansen tony 2017 performance 05
dear evan hansen tony 2017 performance 06
dear evan hansen tony 2017 performance 07
dear evan hansen tony 2017 performance 08
dear evan hansen tony 2017 performance 09
dear evan hansen tony 2017 performance 10
dear evan hansen tony 2017 performance 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Tony Awards, Ben Platt, dear evan hansen, Tony Awards, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Entourage star Kevin Dillon finalizes nasty divorce - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Charlie Puth are working on new music together - Just Jared Jr
  • Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville's accusations about LeAnn Rimes - Wetpaint
  • Debby Ryan has a new show headed to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Oprah and Janet Jackson are not working on a new movie together - Gossip Cop