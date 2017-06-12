Bette Midler Outlasts Playoff Music During Tony Awards Acceptance Speech! (Video)

In one of the best moments from the 2017 Tony Awards, Best Actress in a Musical winner Bette Midler outlasted the orchestra trying to play her off stage in the middle of her acceptance speech!

Halfway into the over four-minute speech, the orchestra started playing the music to “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” which of course has the line, “let’s go on with the show.” Bette continued talking over the music and eventually said, “shut that crap off!”

Despite talking for over four minutes, Bette still forgot to thank some people.

“In all the pandemonium tonight I neglected to thank the brilliant ensemble of ‘Hello Dolly,’ whom I adore. Please forgive me kids! I’m old!” she tweeted.



Bette Midler Wins Best Leading Actress In A Musical