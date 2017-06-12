Top Stories
Jessica Chastain's Wedding Photos to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Revealed!

Corinne & DeMario's Hookup Reportedly Caused 'Bachelor in Paradise' Production to Halt

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Mon, 12 June 2017 at 9:07 am

Bette Midler Outlasts Playoff Music During Tony Awards Acceptance Speech! (Video)

Bette Midler Outlasts Playoff Music During Tony Awards Acceptance Speech! (Video)

In one of the best moments from the 2017 Tony Awards, Best Actress in a Musical winner Bette Midler outlasted the orchestra trying to play her off stage in the middle of her acceptance speech!

Halfway into the over four-minute speech, the orchestra started playing the music to “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” which of course has the line, “let’s go on with the show.” Bette continued talking over the music and eventually said, “shut that crap off!”

Despite talking for over four minutes, Bette still forgot to thank some people.

“In all the pandemonium tonight I neglected to thank the brilliant ensemble of ‘Hello Dolly,’ whom I adore. Please forgive me kids! I’m old!” she tweeted.


