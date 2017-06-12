Top Stories
Jessica Chastain's Wedding Photos to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Revealed!

Jessica Chastain's Wedding Photos to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Revealed!

Corinne &amp; DeMario's Hookup Reportedly Caused 'Bachelor in Paradise' Production to Halt

Corinne & DeMario's Hookup Reportedly Caused 'Bachelor in Paradise' Production to Halt

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Mon, 12 June 2017 at 1:15 am

Chrissy Teigen Grabs a Camera, Joins Press Line at Tony Awards 2017!

Chrissy Teigen Grabs a Camera, Joins Press Line at Tony Awards 2017!

Chrissy Teigen…photographer!?

The 31-year-old model was in attendance at the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City to support her husband, John Legend, who was a producer on Tony nominated play Jitney. Jitney won Best Revival of a Play, and therefore, John now has a Tony Award to add to his resume!

Chrissy seemingly grabbed a photographer’s camera to snap photos of her husband while he was doing press for Jitney after the Tony win. Fun!

John now has won Grammys, an Oscar, and a Tony, meaning he’s one step away from EGOT’ing!
Just Jared on Facebook
chrissy teigen joins photographers press line 01
chrissy teigen joins photographers press line 02
chrissy teigen joins photographers press line 03
chrissy teigen joins photographers press line 04
chrissy teigen joins photographers press line 05
chrissy teigen joins photographers press line 06
chrissy teigen joins photographers press line 07
chrissy teigen joins photographers press line 08
chrissy teigen joins photographers press line 09
chrissy teigen joins photographers press line 10
chrissy teigen joins photographers press line 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Tony Awards, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Tony Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Entourage star Kevin Dillon finalizes nasty divorce - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Charlie Puth are working on new music together - Just Jared Jr
  • Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville's accusations about LeAnn Rimes - Wetpaint
  • Debby Ryan has a new show headed to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Oprah and Janet Jackson are not working on a new movie together - Gossip Cop