Chrissy Teigen Grabs a Camera, Joins Press Line at Tony Awards 2017!

Chrissy Teigen…photographer!?

The 31-year-old model was in attendance at the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City to support her husband, John Legend, who was a producer on Tony nominated play Jitney. Jitney won Best Revival of a Play, and therefore, John now has a Tony Award to add to his resume!

Chrissy seemingly grabbed a photographer’s camera to snap photos of her husband while he was doing press for Jitney after the Tony win. Fun!

John now has won Grammys, an Oscar, and a Tony, meaning he’s one step away from EGOT’ing!