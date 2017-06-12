Colton Haynes Lost His Virginity at 13
Colton Haynes sat down for an interview with Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM radio show and talked about when he lost his virginity.
“I lost my virginity at 13 to a girl and a guy,” the 28-year-old Arrow star said. He later indicated that it was not a threesome, and that the encounters were separate. “I’ve never said that before. The girl was two years older than me, and the guy was, I would say, around 16. … Everyone participated. It was a real first time. It was exciting.”
Andy also questioned if he had ever had a threesome, to which he responded, “We’ve all had them, but it wasn’t that time.”
Colton also revealed he had slept with both men and women throughout high school and has slept with a total of four women in his life.
Colton came out in May of 2016 and is now engaged to Jeff Leatham. Colton was told when he moved to Hollywood, “[I] was literally told from the day that I moved to Los Angeles that I could not be gay because I wouldn’t get work.”