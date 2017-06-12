Colton Haynes Lost His Virginity at 13

Top Stories
Mon, 12 June 2017 at 5:42 pm

Colton Haynes sat down for an interview with Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM radio show and talked about when he lost his virginity.

“I lost my virginity at 13 to a girl and a guy,” the 28-year-old Arrow star said. He later indicated that it was not a threesome, and that the encounters were separate. “I’ve never said that before. The girl was two years older than me, and the guy was, I would say, around 16. … Everyone participated. It was a real first time. It was exciting.”

Andy also questioned if he had ever had a threesome, to which he responded, “We’ve all had them, but it wasn’t that time.”

Colton also revealed he had slept with both men and women throughout high school and has slept with a total of four women in his life.

Colton came out in May of 2016 and is now engaged to Jeff Leatham. Colton was told when he moved to Hollywood, “[I] was literally told from the day that I moved to Los Angeles that I could not be gay because I wouldn’t get work.”
Photos: Getty
