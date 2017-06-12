Top Stories
Mon, 12 June 2017 at 2:16 pm

Corinne Olympios Reportedly Did Not Give Consent, Will Lawyer Up Against 'Bachelor in Paradise' Producers

Production on the new season of Bachelor in Paradise was shut down this weekend after Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson reportedly had sexual contact that she did not consent to and now she’s allegedly lawyering up against the show’s producers.

Corinne, who appeared on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor, was reportedly drunk for the entire day of the shoot and did not remember anything that happened with DeMario the next day, according to TMZ.

The reality star says she would not have consented to sexual contact with DeMario (who was recently eliminated from The Bachelorette for being shady with Rachel) as she has a boyfriend back at home.

Sources told TMZ that Corinne appears to be “fully engaged” in the footage and production sources say cast members did not complain about what was going on, even though they told Corinne that they spoke up.

Corinne reportedly blames the producers of Bachelor in Paradise for not stopping the situation and she has lawyered up.

We will report more details as they come in.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Bachelor in Paradise, Corinne Olympios, DeMario Jackson

  • TaraTeller

    Perhaps one shouldn’t get so drunk that they have no idea what they are doing.

  • mafragias

    That maybe be right, but it doesn’t change the fact that someone is not able to give consent for sex.

  • zombie_hands

    she’s a little cra cra….she was very promiscuous on Nick’s season of the bachelor.