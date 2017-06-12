David & Victoria Beckham Are One Stylish Couple at Kent & Curwen Fashion Show!
David Beckham poses for a photo with his wife Victoria Beckham at the Kent & Curwen presentation held during London Fashion Week Men’s on Sunday (June 11) in London, England.
David is the co-owner of the brand and his son Romeo was at the show to support him!
“So proud of my dad and @kentandcurwen @davidbeckham,” he captioned the below photo on Instagram.
David opened up to Vogue at the event about his hair reaching man-bun status again. “The return of the man bun! I know… but it’s so easy. Although it [his hair] is not quite long enough yet to really get there,” he said.